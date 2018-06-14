The Irish prime-minister Leo Varadkar, a homosexual, has declared that Catholic hospitals will be expected to kill babies, once abortion is introduced in Ireland. Only individual doctors, nurses or midwives will be allowed to refuse murdering. Entire institutions will not have that option.“I’m happy to give you that assurance” – a [criminal] Varadkar added.The [criminal] government is drafting legislation that will allow for any mother to request the killing of her baby up to twelve weeks or even up to 24 weeks.Last month the Irish voted for their own suicide to introduce abortion.