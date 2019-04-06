Francis Turns Christ Into A Buddha Or Mohammed

For the vast majority of interpreters Francis’ Abu Dhabi declaration means that God willed other religions the way he willed Christianity "full stop”, Father Thomas Weinandy told LifeSiteNews.com (April 3).
He mentioned Francis’ informal clarification at the general audience on Wednesday. Weinandy added that there persists some lack of clarity since Francis "has not directly repudiated the original statement as it appears in the Abu Dhabi document".
For Weinandy the document is still confusing "but that is the normal state of play these days.”
He is troubled by the fact that Christ is reduced to the level of a Buddha or Mohammed and considers this an attack on God himself.
Picture: Thomas Weinandy, #newsZclqdtdxtc
