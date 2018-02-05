Language
Cardinal, "What Is All That Nonsense Of Benedict XVI Dressing In White?"

The resignation of Benedict XVI on February 11, 2013 has created an “odd solution”, writes the journalist Damian Thompson.

Writing in the Catholic Herald (February 2), Thompson cites an anonymous cardinal who said about Benedict XVI's demission, “What’s all that nonsense of dressing in white? He should have been Cardinal Ratzinger again.”

Thompson asks whether Benedict XVI's resignation “secularised the office of the Supreme Pontiff” adding, “Who was the true moderniser: Francis or Benedict?”

Rafał_Ovile
Dr Stuart Reiss/ Josephmary
God's wisdom has HIS ways to show anthropocentric foolishness before punishmnent is executed onto them for disobedeince and disloyalty. Following are God's words to those who are more pope than Pope and rudely ignorant. "The good person brings forth the good thing out of the good treasure[y] of his heart. And the evil person brings forth the evil thing out of his evil treasure. For his mouth speaks out of the abundance of the heart."
Josephmary
Apparently no one has read all 35 to 40 books Mr bendict wrote. He's a an apostate a heretic a rogue a traitor and excommunicated by what he wrote in each and every book by his own hand. He can't be trusted he played a major roll at vatican 2 and he is a 33 degree freemanson the whole world knows this and he's gay.
Dr Stuart Reiss
He should have died on the job...he seems to be fine runnin' around in his white dress...all he had to do was sit on that throne till he was given his boarding pass...
