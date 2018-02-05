Cardinal, "What Is All That Nonsense Of Benedict XVI Dressing In White?"

God's wisdom has HIS ways to show anthropocentric foolishness before punishmnent is executed onto them for disobedeince and disloyalty. Following are God's words to those who are more pope than Pope and rudely ignorant. "The good person brings forth the good thing out of the good treasure[y] of his heart. And the evil person brings forth the evil thing out of his evil treasure. For his mouth speaks out of the abundance of the heart."