Cardinal, "What Is All That Nonsense Of Benedict XVI Dressing In White?"
The resignation of Benedict XVI on February 11, 2013 has created an “odd solution”, writes the journalist Damian Thompson.
Writing in the Catholic Herald (February 2), Thompson cites an anonymous cardinal who said about Benedict XVI's demission, “What’s all that nonsense of dressing in white? He should have been Cardinal Ratzinger again.”
Thompson asks whether Benedict XVI's resignation “secularised the office of the Supreme Pontiff” adding, “Who was the true moderniser: Francis or Benedict?”
