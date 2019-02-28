Survey Proves: Old Rite Is Future of the Church

Not surprisingly, a survey found, Old Rite Catholics are more faithful than New Rite Catholics.The study, conducted by Father Donald Kloster, Norwalk, Connecticut, included 1322 respondents. It was published on LiturgyGuy.com (February 24).The results shows that 99% of the Old Rite Catholics fulfill their Sunday obligation (New Rite: 25%) and 98% confess at least once a year (New Rite: 22%).Among Old Rite Catholics 1% support abortion (New Rite: 51%), 2% contraception (New Rite: 89%) and 2% gay pseudo marriage (New Rite: 67%).Old Rite Women have a fertility rate of 3.6 (New Rite: 2.3).