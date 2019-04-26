Money Pledged for Notre Cathedral May Go to Mosques, Synagogues

France 2

To this day, one billion Euros has been promised for the reconstruction of the Paris Notre Dame Cathedral which suffered from a big April 15 fire.According to the “Journal de 20 heures” (April 25), a news show of the State TV, this some is twice as much as needed.Therefore, the broadcaster reports, “certain” voices would like that the surplus money is used for the restoration of other religious monuments, "independently of their religious affiliation."