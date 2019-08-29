Francis Agrees To Foster Different Religions' Creeds

Argentina’s Sephardi Chief Rabbi Isaac Sacca has written on Facebook that Pope Francis has agreed that “dialogue", "understanding" and "respect" between cultures and religions is [allegedly] the way "to achieve world peace.”Francis received Sacca on August 26. According to Sacca, Francis agreed that there is a need to act for the common good "from the religious perspective of each of the creeds” as well as "accepting" the [contradicting] ideas of other religions.Not surprisingly, Sacca calls Francis "a friend and an inspirer”.