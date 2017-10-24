클릭 수19
Cardinal Müller: Francis’ Documents Lack Theological Competence
Some documents of Pope Francis would need a better theological preparation according to Cardinal Gerhard Müller speaking at the Fondazione Iniziativa Subalpina in Stresa, Italy (October 20), “This could have avoided divergent interpretations of the eights chapter of Amoris Laetitia.”
Müller doubts for instance the theological competence of the Argentinean Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, a close adviser of Francis, who wrote parts of Amoris Laetitia and whose most famous work is, “Heal me with your mouth. The art of kissing”.
Picture: © Globovisión, CC BY-NC, #newsZnvgaafjqg
