“LGBT” Will Be in Final Document – Pro-Gay Cardinal

Manila Cardinal Tagle said during the October 23 Youth Synod’s press conference that the Church's approach to what he called LGBT-Community was raised "many times", discussed "very much" at the Synod and should be "welcoming"."Welcoming" is an innuendo word used by gay lobbyists to insinuate that calling homosexuals to conversion is "not welcoming".Tagle said that it is his hunch that the propaganda-word "LGBT" will be in the Synod's final document.Fortunately, the journalists at the press conference were more illuminated than the rambling cardinals on the panel.One journalist reminded Father Antonio Spadaro who called for a "more Synodal Church" that in the patristic age the diocesan synods in Rome were "chaos" adding, "They would literally kill each other.”Edward Pentin noticed that the Church's moral teaching is almost totally absent in the reports from the Synod’s small groups.