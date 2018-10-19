French Archbishop and Anglican Lay-Preacher Concelebrate

Archbishop Pascal Wintzer of Poitiers, France, has invited the Anglican Adam Boulter (on the far right) to concelebrate with him.The incident happened during the October 7 installation mass of the new parish-priest of Saint Sauveur en Civraisien near Gençay, Riposte-catholique.fr reports.English born Boulter is married with three children. He is a talented painter and currently a Church of England Chaplain to Poitou-Charentes, France.