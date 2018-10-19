Language
French Archbishop and Anglican Lay-Preacher Concelebrate

Archbishop Pascal Wintzer of Poitiers, France, has invited the Anglican Adam Boulter (on the far right) to concelebrate with him.

The incident happened during the October 7 installation mass of the new parish-priest of Saint Sauveur en Civraisien near Gençay, Riposte-catholique.fr reports.

English born Boulter is married with three children. He is a talented painter and currently a Church of England Chaplain to Poitou-Charentes, France.

mattsixteen24
One must neither pray nor sing psalms with heretics, and whoever shall communicate with those who are cut off from the communion of the Church, whether clergy or layman: let him be excommunicated. -Council of Carthage
