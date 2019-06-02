Clicks86
en.news
1

Bishop Becomes Victim of Homosexual Hatred an Intolerance

Neoconservative Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin has criticized so called "Pride Month" events. He reminded Catholics not to support nor attend them.

Tobin explained on Twitter (June 1), “They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals.”

“They are especially harmful for children,” he pointed out in a very soft-spoken language.

His tweet attracted in one day more than 19,000 comments. Most of them were written by hateful homosexualists, full of anger and intolerance. They attacked Tobin on a personal level and even uttered criminal threats.

#newsPvkeuruige
  • Report

  • Social networks

Tesa
Here is the opposite by James Martin SJ
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up