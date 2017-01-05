Clicks248
Medjugorje Apparition Jan. 2, 2017, Satanic Screams: “Go Away!!”
Read more here from Dnevo.hr.
Translated, in part, from Google:
Every second of the month, the Blessed Virgin Mary has appeared in Medjugorje visionary Mirjana and leaves a message for the world. Entering the year 2017, specifically January 2 Blessed Virgin Mary appeared again, but this marked the apparition and somewhat disturbing, but still amazing. The video shows the apparitions to Mirjana that in an instant the apparition as it goes from this world to meet with Mary. This is evident on her face. Around visionary people standing in silence and pray. After almost two minutes and fifty seconds to hear the scary, satanic screams coming from close range. Whose person frantically shouting: 'go away' with satanic prayers on old languages, but what is on the tape amazing is the fact that the visionary to the screams did not flinch, he did not even notice the difference from shocked the crowd by the cries responded even stronger prayer and tears.