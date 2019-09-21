For the Fourth Time in Five Years: Francis Meets Alexis Tsipras

For the fourth time in five years, Pope Francis met Alexis Tsipras, a leftwing-extremist former Greek prime minister and militant atheist (September 21).Tsipras is one of the biggest liars in Greek history. He became prime minister in January 2015 with the promise that he would resists the big banks’ assault on the poor.However, as a true socialist, he quickly turned his back on the poor, elderly and sick, implementing the worst type of neo-liberal measures and causing a huge social crisis.On his March 31 flight from Rabat to Rome, Francis remembered a meeting with Tsipras who told him, "Human rights come before treaties." An excited Francis replied, “This statement deserves the Nobel Prize.”