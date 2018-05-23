Clicks56
Archbishop Wants „New Pastoral Journeys“ For Homosexuals
Amoris Laetitia has inspired modernist Archbishop Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, Italy, to find “new pastoral journeys” for homosexuals.
Writing on the Jesuit AmericaMagazine.org (May 21), Zuppi praises the book “Building a Bridge” by Father James Martin.
Zuppi calls for the “use of a wise pedagogy of gradualism” concerning homosexuality.
Gradualism is a hypothesis assuming that change comes about gradually and that in morals there is, de facto, no clear distinction between good and evil which opens the doors to calling evil good.
Picture: Matteo Maria Zuppi, © Francesco Pierantoni, CC BY, #newsAoywpmmfax
