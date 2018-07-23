Clicks196
Pro-Gay Cardinal Lived In Same Apartment With Cardinal McCarrick
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 87, who is accused of having fondled seminarians and some minors, has been the big mentor of Cardinal Kevin Farrell, 70, the head of the Dicastery for Laity, Family [sic!] and Life.
McCarrick made Farrell an Washington auxiliary bishop in 2001.
The two liberal prelates even shared an apartment together with two priest secretaries, according to Washingtonian.com (October 2004).
[As Newark Archbishop (1986-2000) McCarrick hired Father Kenneth Martin, a homosexual abuser, as his personal secretary.]
In 2007 Farrell was promoted to Dallas. He even paid tribute to McCarrick in his coat of arms. According to Farrell’s explanation the lion in his coat of arms honours McCarrick and is taken from his coat of arms.
Farrell is pro-gay and in charge of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August which will be attended by Pope Francis.
This meeting spreads gay ideology, welcomes homosexual couples and features as keynote speaker the gay-propagandist, Jesuit Father James Martin.
Farrell is a fan of Father Martin’s gay-propaganda book “Building a Bridge”.
It is evident that everyone - including Farrell - knew about McCarrick’s homosexual problem.
