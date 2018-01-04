Vatican Newspaper Praises Talmud

eticacasanova 4 hours ago

Jews are superior and destined to paradise on earth, that is, to a temporal empire, where they will get revenge for all the harm they've done to humanity, which they imagine humanity inflicted on them. And all of us goyim will be rightfully their slaves: each jew will hace 2000 slaves, un fact. All of us, idolaters, I mean, Christians, will boil in hell with Jesus, who, while boiling in his own excrement, says the jews are superior and should be revered by us, his disciples