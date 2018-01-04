Clicks626
Vatican Newspaper Praises Talmud
The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano (December 29) has uncritically praised a new Italian edition of the Talmud as “teaching of the masters of Israel”.
The Talmud is a collection of often legalistic Jewish writings from the Christian area. It claims, for instance, that Jesus Christ practiced “magic” and “sorcery”. Our Lady was “unfaithful to her husband”. Christ is now in hell ”boiling in excrement”.
Picture: © Chajm Guski, CC BY-SA, #newsYomukutinn
