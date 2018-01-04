Language
Vatican Newspaper Praises Talmud

The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano (December 29) has uncritically praised a new Italian edition of the Talmud as “teaching of the masters of Israel”.

The Talmud is a collection of often legalistic Jewish writings from the Christian area. It claims, for instance, that Jesus Christ practiced “magic” and “sorcery”. Our Lady was “unfaithful to her husband”. Christ is now in hell ”boiling in excrement”.

eticacasanova
Jews are superior and destined to paradise on earth, that is, to a temporal empire, where they will get revenge for all the harm they've done to humanity, which they imagine humanity inflicted on them. And all of us goyim will be rightfully their slaves: each jew will hace 2000 slaves, un fact. All of us, idolaters, I mean, Christians, will boil in hell with Jesus, who, while boiling in his own excrement, says the jews are superior and should be revered by us, his disciples
Fischl
Excrements uncritically wrapped in the Osservatore? No news
