English Bishop Ordains Priests In Old Latin Rite (Pictures)

Portsmouth Bishop Philip Egan, England, ordained on July 5 four priests for the Gosport Franciscan community. The Old Rite ceremony took place in Portsmouth Cathedral. (Pictures).
Joseph Shaw (LmsChairman.org) noticed that this was the first time that Egan celebrated the Old Latin Mass publicly.
Bishop Egan himself commented on Twitter that it was "an amazing celebration of the Mass" in "a full Cathedral."
The Gosport Franciscans consist of former members of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate who were ruined by the Vatican.
The new community, established by Egan, is officially called Family of Mary Immaculate and St Francis. They celebrate in the Old and the New Rite. Their superior is Father Serafino Lanzetta.
