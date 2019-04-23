Curia "Reform" Will Create "Super Dicastery", Further Downgrade Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith

Praedicate Evangelium

Praedicate Evangelium

The "reform" of the Roman Curia will see the creation of a new “super ministry” for Evangelization, further eroding the position of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.Evangelization has been dead in the Church since Second Vatican Council and will continue to be dead.According to TheTablet.co.uk (April 22), the changes will be made public in the Apostolic Constitution(“Preach the Gospel”) expected to be published on June 29.Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias said that the new super ministry will become the “first.” It will unite the Council for the New Evangelization and the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.will also rearrange, merge and downgrade the other existing councils and congregations. All will be labelled as dicasteries.Finally, more laity should be put into positions of leadership.