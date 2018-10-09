Clicks71
Why Was Paglia Not Named an Adviser of Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life?
Pope Francis has appointed on October 6 the new advisers of the newly created Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.
Sandro Magister calls it “sensational” that the controversial president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, is not among them. He lists three possible reasons for this:
1) Paglia’s consideration may have declined in Francis’ eyes; 2) the Secretariat of State is irritated about Paglia’s embarrassing activism; 3) frictions between Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the dicastery, and Paglia, who on issues of sexuality, family, and bioethics have “very contrasting visions”. For Magister the last two possibilities are the most plausible.
Magister also knows that there are “increasingly evident” conflicts between Cardinal Farrell and his female undersecretary, Gabriella Gambino.
Picture: Vincenzo Paglia, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk CC BY-NC-SA, #newsTfnbrlesmj
