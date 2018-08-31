Clicks 224

European Bishops in defensiveness, "reaffirm their support, faithfulness, and trust in Pope Francis"

Statement by the "Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Community" (COMECE): "In the face of serious attacks against the Church and the person of the Holy Father, COMECE reaffirms its support, faithfulness and trust to Pope Francis.



COMECE condemns attempts to divide the Church of Christ and calls on all people of good will to work, in faith, for the development of a world of justice, truth and peace."