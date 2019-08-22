Jesuit Superior General: Devil Is "Not A Person", "Only Symbolic”

The devil "is not a person" but "a way to implement evil,” the Superior General of the Jesuits, Father Arturo Sosa, 70, claimed in front of Tempi.it (August 21).
Sosa insisted on the truism that the devil is "not a person in the way of a human person,” and game up with the explanation that Satan is "a way how evil is present in the human life."
Sosa's conclusion, "The devil exists as symbolic reality, not as personal reality." Already in 2017, Sosa tried to sell the same heresy.
According to Church teaching, all devils are “personal and immortal creatures” who have like human persons intelligence and will (Catechism of the Catholic Church, Nr 330).
