The Patriarch of Venice Will Be the Homilist of the Lutheran Preacher

This year’s Eurovision Christmas service on December 25 will show a service in a Lutheran church in Venice, Italy. It will celebrate the end of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.The cult is presided by the Lutheran preacher Bernd Prigge. His homilist is the Patriarch of Venice, Francesco Moraglia. The Choir of the Seminary of Venice participates in the singing.On December 23, the Patriarchate hastened to communicate that the service will not be transmitted live, but was recorded on December 23 because on Christmas day Moraglia is busy "presiding" a Mass in his cathedral.