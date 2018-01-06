Cardinal in Troubles

The Times of India

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church, was prevented by some lay faithful from attending a Presbyteral Council on January 4,reported.The meeting was supposed to discuss the final report probing a controversial land deal involving Alencherry. According to his enemies the action of the faithful was organised by Alencherry to sabotage the meeting.The report has found serious lapses on the part of the cardinal. Alencherry’s selling of five plots of Church land in and around Kochi which took place in 2016, has caused his archdiocese a loss of over 5 million Dollars. It was intended to repay a huge bank loan.