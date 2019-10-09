Francis: Jesus Was “Not A God At All”

Pope Francis conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, a man, not God incarnate. Once incarnated, Jesus ceases to be a God and becomes a man until his death on the cross.

The Italian atheist and anti-Church activist Eugenio Scalfari , a journalist whom Pope Francis deeply trusts and whom he repeatedly encountered for interviews, writes on La Repubblica (October 9) the following,“Those who have had the chance, as I have had different times, to meet him [= Francis] and to speak to him with the greatest cultural confidence, know thatAnd,When I happened to discuss these phrases, Pope Francis told me: " They are the definite proof that Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, even if he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a God at all."This corresponds to the fact that Francis strictly refuses to kneel or genuflect in front of the Blessed Sacrament.In March 2018, Francis told Sclafari that “there is no hell” . The Vatican never disclaimed.