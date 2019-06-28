Amazon Conspiracy Rises From Mud: Hummes, Baldisseri Call For Female "Deacons", Abolition of Celibacy

The secret June 25 meeting of several prelates, especially from the decadent German church, published a final report on RedAmazonica.org, a network set up in 2014 by the Amazon dioceses.
The report proposes introducing a “female deaconate" allegedly "in the perspective of the Second Vatican Council” [which had nothing to do with such a heresy] and abolishing celibacy.
The meeting was attended by two leading modernist cardinals of the Amazon Synod:
Claudio Hummes, the Synod’s Relator General, and
Lorenzo Baldisseri, the Synod’s General Secretary.
It is unthinkable that they acted without Pope Francis' knowledge and consent.
The report unmasks Cardinal Walter Kasper as a liar, who claimed that abolishing celibacy was “not the topic” of the meeting.
