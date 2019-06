Amazon Conspiracy Rises From Mud: Hummes, Baldisseri Call For Female "Deacons", Abolition of Celibacy

the

The secret June 25 meeting of several prelates, especially from the decadent German church, published a final report on RedAmazonica.org, a network set up in 2014 by the Amazon dioceses.The report proposes introducing a “female deaconate" allegedly "in the perspective of the Second Vatican Council” [which had nothing to do with such a heresy] and abolishing celibacy.The meeting was attended by two leading modernist cardinals of the Amazon Synod:Claudio Hummes, the Synod’s Relator General, andLorenzo Baldisseri, the Synod’s General Secretary.It is unthinkable that they acted without Pope Francis' knowledge and consent.The report unmasks Cardinal Walter Kasper as a liar, who claimed that abolishing celibacy was “nottopic” of the meeting.