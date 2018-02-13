Lent? Chinese New Year is More Important

Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle exempted his faithful from fasting on February 16, the first Friday in Lent, because it coincides with the Chinese New Year.Tagle who is not known as a defender of “traditional practices” referred to the “cultural and spiritual importance and the traditional practices” associated with Chinese New Year in order to justify his decision in a circular dated January 19.Traditionally, the festival is a time to honor deities as well as ancestors. New Year's Day itself is a public holiday in the Philippines.