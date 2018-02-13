Language
Clicks
430
en.news

Lent? Chinese New Year is More Important

Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle exempted his faithful from fasting on February 16, the first Friday in Lent, because it coincides with the Chinese New Year.

Tagle who is not known as a defender of “traditional practices” referred to the “cultural and spiritual importance and the traditional practices” associated with Chinese New Year in order to justify his decision in a circular dated January 19.

Traditionally, the festival is a time to honor deities as well as ancestors. New Year's Day itself is a public holiday in the Philippines.

Picture: Luis Antonio Tagle, © Glendale Lapastora, CC BY-SA, #newsUvqnezkfad
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Josephmary
Green Chartreuse is the only liqueur in the world with a completely natural green colour

It is powerful and unique.

Only two Chartreuse monks know the identity of the 130 plants, how to blend them and how to distill them into this world famous liqueur. They are also the only ones who know which plants they have to macerate to produce the natural green and yellow colours. And they alone … More
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
The next Pope
Like
More