Francis Kneels Down To Kiss Feet Of South Sudan Political Authorities

Pope Francis received on April 11 the participants of a two-day retreat at the Vatican which involved civil and ecclesiastical authorities of South Sudan.During the audience Francis knelt down and kissed the feet of several [deeply embarrassed] South Sudan leaders (video below).An overweight Francis knelt down with great fatigue four times although it was visibly exhausting for him.At the same time, he stubbornly refuses to kneel down in front of the Blessed Sacrament after consecration and also during adoration.