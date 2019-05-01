There Was An Exchange of Letter Between Francis And Bishop Schneider on Abu Dhabi Claim

Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider told Gloria.tv in a May 2 interview that Francis’ Abu Dhabi claim is still standing because neither Francis nor the Vatican publicly disavowed it.
In Abu Dhabi, Francis signed a document stating that religions contradicting Christ are “willed by God.”
Privately, Francis corrected this claim twice, once during Schneider's March 1 Ad Limina visit and then in a March 5 letter to Schneider.
Francis pointed out that he meant only God's "permissive will", not his "positive will." Schneider begged Francis in a March 25 letter to repeat this explanation in public.
As a consequence, Francis said at the April 3 general audience that God's permissive will allows different religions to exist.
Schneider calls this a “small improvement” but criticizes that Francis avoided a reference to Abu Dhabi and did not state that Christianity is the only religion positively willed by God.
He warns that Francis' claim will further erode the faith in the uniqueness of Christ. Schneider therefore applies Saint Paul's harsh words to Francis,
"Whoever proclaims another gospel to you in contradiction to what we have proclaimed - he be cursed" (Gal 1:9).
Now what?
What actions are the left over good Shepard’s going to take?
The fact remains, that as long as the Satin worshiping cardinals remain in the Vatican, nothing will change...
most people may not realize this but the Vatican has had a steady stream of devils infiltrating since 1960. For this reason, Rome must fall, then be rebuilt again!!!
