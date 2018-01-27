Clicks522
Cardinal Müller Warns of [Pope Francis’] Casuistry
The Word of God is very clear regarding marriage, and the Church does not want a secularisation of the matrimony, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller says in an interview for Fabio Marchese Ragona’s recently published book “Tutti gli uomini di Francesco” (All the men of Francis).
The cardinal warns about entering in casuistry “which can easily create misunderstandings” regarding marriage. However, Pope Francis keeps insisting on casuistry ("individual cases") in order to manipulate Catholic marriage.
Müller believes that "not Amoris Laetitia created confused interpretations but confused interpreters provoked a confused interpretation." One of the most confused interpretations of Amoris Laetitia was officially endorsed by Francis.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © michael_swan, CC BY-ND, #newsZkibhjlxqn
