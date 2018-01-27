Language
Cardinal Müller Warns of [Pope Francis’] Casuistry

The Word of God is very clear regarding marriage, and the Church does not want a secularisation of the matrimony, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller says in an interview for Fabio Marchese Ragona’s recently published book “Tutti gli uomini di Francesco” (All the men of Francis).

The cardinal warns about entering in casuistry “which can easily create misunderstandings” regarding marriage. However, Pope Francis keeps insisting on casuistry ("individual cases") in order to manipulate Catholic marriage.

Müller believes that "not Amoris Laetitia created confused interpretations but confused interpreters provoked a confused interpretation." One of the most confused interpretations of Amoris Laetitia was officially endorsed by Francis.

Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller
Joseph a' Christian
@petrus100452 This Kardinal Muller is in agreement with with Kardinal Burke, Bishop Athanasius Schneider and the other Christians you named. I had to read the line you quoted twise myself. Kardinal Muller is playing with the words, to reveal Francis' deseit.
Almighty God bless you brother,
-Josef
Like
More
petrus100452
Does Cardinal Müller really believe that Cardinal Burke, Cardinal Brandmüller, Bishop Schneiders, Dr. Josef Seifert, Prof. R. de Mattei and many other distintinguished faithful are "confused interpreters who provoked a confused interpretation"? Confusing....
Like
More
pmfji likes this.
Tesa likes this.