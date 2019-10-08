Francis' Mumbo-Jumbo Has "No Connection" to Paganism - Bishop Claims

He saw the idols venerated at last Friday's Vatican mumbo-jumbo before, Spanish-born Puerto Maldonado Bishop David Martínez O.P., 49, Peru, said at the October 7 Amazon Synod’s press conference.
Martínez is one of two Special Secretaries for Francis' Synod.
He explained that these idols mean "Mother Earth", “fertility," "women," and "life.” Martínez added, “I don’t think we need to create any connections with the Virgin Mary or with a pagan element.”
However, if this were true, why then was all the hocus-pocus around the idols necessary?
