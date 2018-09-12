Abuses Hoax Now in Germany

The oligarch outlet Spiegel.de has leaked a study about sexual abuses on behalf of the German bishops.The study shows that in almost 70 years (1946 to 2014) there were in 27 Germans dioceses alleged 3,677 cases of abuses involving 1,670 alleged perpetrators. Over 80% of these cases were not of a serious nature.Only about 600 mostly unconfirmed cases were allegedly of a more serious nature. This is less than 9 cases a year distributed on 27 dioceses who in all these years had 100,000s of collaborators.The study was done by a research consortium of several universities.The pro-gay wing of the bishops tries to uses the abuses which mostly happened under their supervision, in order to abolish celibacy and legitimise homosexual fornication.