President Trump to address March for Life via live stream

The March for Life is honored to announce that the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will address the 45th annual March for Life live from the White House Rose Garden via satellite on January 19th, 2018. President Donald Trump will be the first sitting US president to address the event via satellite from the White House in the March for Life’s 45-year history.

“We are most grateful to announce that President Donald Trump will address the 45th annual March for Life from The White House via satellite on Friday January 19th. Since his first day in office, President Trump has remained steadfast on his campaign promises to the pro-life cause and has actively worked to protect the unborn,” said Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life.

“Over the past year, the Trump administration has significantly advanced pro-life policy, and it is with great confidence that, under his leadership, we expect to see other pro-life achievements in the years to come. We welcome our 45th President, Donald Trump, to the 45th annual March for Life.”

President Donald Trump will headline this year’s lineup of pro-life leaders speaking at the March for Life, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Pam Tebow, Matt and Adrianna Birk, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Bishop Vincent Matthews Jr., and Sister Bethany Madonna.

Over one hundred thousand Americans are expected to travel from across the country to our nation’s capital for this year’s March for Life, a demonstration that stands against the greatest human rights violation of our time – abortion-on-demand. The theme of this year’s March for Life is “Love Saves Lives”, embodying the true spirit and mission of the pro-life movement by enlisting the power of love to empower others to choose life.