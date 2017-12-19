Brexit will cause loss of influence on scale of 1970s, says ex-MI6 chief

Dr Stuart Reiss 8 minutes ago

Great Britain has an entire commonealth (includes all of subcontinental asia, australia, two thirds of africa and canada) to do buissness with, and play cricket. So it will be just fine. And Mr Trump would love to deal with a brexited Britain, just to give rest of Europe a bloody nose. And no doubt China and Russia too for the same reasons. Rather than doom and gloom, theres a brighter future ahead.......if allowed to leave