“…For the secret power of lawlessness is already at work; but the one who now holds it back will continue to do so till he is taken out of the way.” 2 Thes 2:7

“Don’t let anyone deceive you in any way, for that day will not come until the rebellion occurs and the man of lawlessness is revealed, the man doomed to destruction.” 2 Thes 2:3

It’s difficult to say this and uneasy to the mind, it feels like it’s unreal, sadness as is difficult to accept, our Blessed Mother told us so and today we see how Rome has lost the faith.We could start tearing our shirts apart and crying, to point out that Vatican II has all the fault or we could be brave and march forth the path to amend.We have priests scared beyond their bones about their careers, to them is just that, a career, the others sees from the outside looking in, that they have no power and all they could do is pray and point out the errors.Many countries are devastated with the paganism preached from the Top…When Francis said atheists should do good, that Jews still has the old covenant intact, that we talk too much about abortion, contraception and homosexuality, who am I to judge?, that Judas might be saved, to muslims that they should follow their faith, not to proselytize, God made people gay and on and on… has made a lot of demons happy.The devil wants our destruction and he sure has someone to help him, we are fighting our flesh every single day, fighting the world, and now we have to fight our own Pastors?Our Lady told us this day would come and we didn’t listen, Rome has lost the faith and now is the seat for the enemy, soon they will try to shoot down the Eucharist in such a way that our Lord would not stand for this blasphemy and eventually will not be there anymore.Saints foretold such times: Blessed Catherine Emmerich told us, it’ll be at a time when priests would preach “we can’t be misanthrope” (In other words away from society), those priests philosophies preach live and let live, now remember Francis saying to priests they should smell as sheep because they need to go out to be with the people, remember how he declared to viva magazine that the No. 1 secret to happiness was to live and let live?How about St. Francis of Assisi when he said the Immaculate purity of our order and others will be eclipsed… at a time when sanctity of life will be mocked even by those who profess it, can you remember how the Franciscans of the Immaculate where persecuted and bashed? Do you remember how this man cheered not one but 2 notorious baby killers in Emma Bonino and Lilianne Ploumen?Communion for all because “the Eucharist is not for the perfect but for the weak” Francis says (Evangelii Gaudium 47), that was the same thing the late Cardinal Martini, a freemason, used to say: “The sacraments are not a disciplinary instrument, but a help for people at moments on their journey and when life makes them weak.”Unfortunately both men advocate for this “weak” people: adulterers, LGBTQ, protestants… they don’t preach that we are perfect when we are in state of grace with true repentance in our hearts and the will to amend the damage done and change our lives.Confusion is the new currency nowadays at the Vatican and anyone who dare to fraternally correct, or do otherwise is persecuted, labeled as heretic and sedevacantists…Rome will lose the faith our Blessed Lady in La Salette told us, and many saints warned us, seers warned us and still we are debating this issue instead of going to battle.Most Famous laity out there still call this man “pope” out of respect of some “office”, the reality is, that he behaves like a freemason, a pagan, a heretic… so I will still pray for this man soul, not his intentions though, but I will call it like it is: a heretic.Francis has contradicted God in every turn, no more evangelizing other religions because is nonsense, contradicted the Council of Trent which said the obvious: Judas is in hell, contradicted the Saints and Martyrs by throwing a bone to the muslims false faith, and spitted to Almighty Father by saying that God made people gay.All this confusion has one purpose, one goal… to bring down the Pillars of the Church (the sacraments –specially the Eucharist) so the Antichrist can be received like a hero inside the Temple (2 Thes 2:4).We have our weapons (the Rosary), we have the wisdom (Bible), the only thing we have plenty of is fear, we point fingers at Vatican II, but Vat. II can’t go to hell, souls can and plenty of souls are falling away while you still debate… it’s time for action, it’s time to give battle, DENOUNCE THE LIES presented as truth and do it with love, call this man as he is: a pagan, heretic or as I love to call him a freemason and do it without hate but with authority.We are witnessing the 32nd antipope of our Church’s history, it’s time for martyrdom, it’s time to be faithful while we flee… stand firm to the traditions our Patriarchs taught us, raise your voice, pray for priests, the Church and the souls of those who persecute us.“Rome will lose the faith and becomes the seat of the antichrist” Blessed Mother Mary, La Salette France.