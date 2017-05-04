Austrian Cathedral is going to be "modernized"

On June 19, the diocese of Linz will start to renovate its cathedral. The diocese will build a new peoples altar in the center of the cathedral. The altar and a new ambo will be placed facing each other as equivalent furniture. Chairs and pews will be put around altar and ambo. The consecration of the altar will take place on December 8. The renovation costs 1.2 million euros.The Catholics of the diocese have opposed the renovation for years. On April 25, the diocesan bishop Manfred Scheuer justified himself at a press conference. He had listened to “objections”. But he answered his critics, that the redesign “makes sense” and “is well received by the people”.