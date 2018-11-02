Gross Manipulation and Abuses During the Youth Synod

Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher gave damning evidence about the Youth Synod. Talking to Edward Pentin (November 1) he exposed the machinations applied to push for "synodality".Fisher testified that the topic "wasn’t in the working document, it wasn’t in the general assembly discussions, it wasn’t in the language-group discussions, it wasn’t in the reports from the small groups”. It “just appeared, as if from nowhere".“In this synod, we were writing doctrine, as it were, on the run — with respect to synodality, in less than a week.” Fisher commented that there is a "real danger" that synods could be vehicles for heterodoxy.He added that the Synod Fathers were wary of all the "vague talk of synodal style” that “can mean all sorts of things in different mouths and ultimately be very divisive”. His conclusion, "This is not the way to make doctrine.”Gross manipulation also happened during the final vote when the Synod document "was read so fast" that the translators struggled to keep up. As a consequence "we were not always sure what we were being asked to vote Yes or No to".[This shows that "synodality" means "hiding abuses of power behind deceptive rhetoric".]