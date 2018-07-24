Must Read, Open Letter to the United States Conference of Bishops

American Cardinal Accused of Sexually Abusing Minor Is Removed From Ministry”

Man Says Cardinal McCarrick, His ‘Uncle Ted,’ Sexually Abused Him for Years”

Cardinal McCarrick, former archbishop of Washington, accused of sexual abuse and removed from ministry” (WashPost).

a primary community for the bishops.

Christus Dominus

I urge you to commission a third study with a focus on how a sexually abusive bishop not only remained immune from the scrutiny that our priests underwent during the sexual abuse crisis but advanced in his Episcopacy.