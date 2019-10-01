Archbishop Preaches Truism: Homosex Ideology Is "Great Threat to Freedom"

Krakow Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, 70, said in his most recent pastoral letter the truism that homosex ideology is “a great threat to our freedom."
In August, he already identified this ideology as rainbow plague.
Now he repeated that homosex ideology is “similar" to the totalitarianism of the twentieth century - Communism and National Socialism - because it is a "radical rejection of God.”
Jedraszewski knows that the “aggressive propaganda" of homosex ideology in the name of alleged "tolerance" and "progress" taunts "what is most sacred to us.”
He refers to "sexual education projects" which force believers to spread homosex propaganda and to deviate from the Faith.
Picture: Marek Jedraszewski, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZfxfzydqjp
