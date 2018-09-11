Language
Francis Insinuates that Whistleblowers Are the Devil's Spawn

Francis said in his September 11 homily that “in these times, it seems like the 'Great Accuser' has been unchained and is attacking bishops."

He admitted that the bishops are also sinners but added that the devil "tries to uncover the sins, so they are visible in order to scandalise the people” as if the devil were responsible for scandals caused by the sins of the bishops.

Francis' words have been interpreted as an indirect reference to whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Vigano, who has uncovered Francis' hushing up of the Cardinal McCarrick abuses.

The "people" have been scandalised by the bishops and popes for a long time and the Vatican has never shown big concern about this.

JTLiuzza
"The Great abuser has been unchained, and is attacking children, lads, and seminarians." Fixed it for you there Jorge.

And it's the bishops who are either directly responsible, or diligently cover up for those who are.

This guy is insufferable.
mattsixteen24
"It is better that the truth be known than that scandal be covered up."
-St. Augustine
AlexBKaiser
Uncovering sins is NOT the biggest scandal we face as a Church. It’s the scandal of the COVERUP, of being lied to by our shepherds.
AlexBKaiser
Attacking bishops who are GUILTY of crimes is NOT the work of Satan, it is the work of the Holy Spirit.
