Francis Insinuates that Whistleblowers Are the Devil's Spawn

Francis said in his September 11 homily that “in these times, it seems like the 'Great Accuser' has been unchained and is attacking bishops."He admitted that the bishops are also sinners but added that the devil "tries to uncover the sins, so they are visible in order to scandalise the people” as if the devil were responsible for scandals caused by the sins of the bishops.Francis' words have been interpreted as an indirect reference to whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Vigano, who has uncovered Francis' hushing up of the Cardinal McCarrick abuses.The "people" have been scandalised by the bishops and popes for a long time and the Vatican has never shown big concern about this.