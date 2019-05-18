Rome Life Forum: People Most Often Go To Hell For Sexual Sins

Rome Life Forum

The annualmet on Thursday and Friday in Rome, Italy. VoiceOfTheFamily.com published the talks.Cardinal Burke called to “resist large scale Muslim immigration.” He stressed that there is no need to be a rocket scientist to “see what has happened in Europe.”He further criticized the idea of a single global government that “would be, by definition, totalitarian” comparing this to the Tower of Babel.Dutch Cardinal Eijk called contraception an intrinsically evil, confirming that Catholics using contraceptives “cannot receive Communion.”John Henry Westen, the editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com, opposed the claim, that “hell is empty” because this would turn Christ into a liar.Father Kevin Reilly O.P. said that the "homosexualization of the priesthood” was "at the heart" of the malaise of Western civilization.Latvian Cardinal Jānis Pujats, 88, said in a video message that the family is “plundered” by Satan who is the "great robber" who uses the recognition of gay pseudo-marriages which Pujats called an "empty parody of marriage."He stressed that sexual sins are the first reason why people are condemned.