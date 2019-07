Vatican Media: Fights Inside the Francis Party

According to MarcoTosatti.com (July 20), there is a conflict between the limousine-liberals and Marxist-liberals in the Vatican, especially regarding the Vatican media.The new director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni , is a limousine-liberal. His nomination is criticized by Luis Badilla, the editor of the semi-official IlSismografo.blogspot.com (July 19).Badilla, a Marxist-liberal, explains that for Bruni, who is not a journalist, it may be difficult to find professionals wanting to work under him.He dislikes that among the eleven leaders of the Vatican media there are only two non-Italians. This could cause operative problems.For Badilla, Vatican News (“a hybride between the former Vatican Radio and an online news site”), Vatican Radio and L’Osservatore Romano (“parochial”) are of a poor quality, even after the “reforms.”He calls the editorial line of the Vatican media, “mummified,” “attached to the logic of power,” “a bit like the outdated Soviet style of before.”