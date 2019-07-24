Vatican Media: Fights Inside the Francis Party

According to MarcoTosatti.com (July 20), there is a conflict between the limousine-liberals and Marxist-liberals in the Vatican, especially regarding the Vatican media.
The new director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni, is a limousine-liberal. His nomination is criticized by Luis Badilla, the editor of the semi-official IlSismografo.blogspot.com (July 19).
Badilla, a Marxist-liberal, explains that for Bruni, who is not a journalist, it may be difficult to find professionals wanting to work under him.
He dislikes that among the eleven leaders of the Vatican media there are only two non-Italians. This could cause operative problems.
For Badilla, Vatican News (“a hybride between the former Vatican Radio and an online news site”), Vatican Radio and L’Osservatore Romano (“parochial”) are of a poor quality, even after the “reforms.”
He calls the editorial line of the Vatican media, “mummified,” “attached to the logic of power,” “a bit like the outdated Soviet style of before.”
