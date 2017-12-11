Brandmüller: Is Holding on to the Truth “Traditionalist”?

Il Giornale

Cardinal Walter Brandmüller, one of the four prelates who signed the Dubia regarding Amoris Laetitia, explained to the Italian newspaper(December 8) that Holy Mass and the Lutheran Supper are totally different.But the interviewing journalist replied that these were “rigid positions” and “mumbles of the traditionalists”.At this Brandmüller answered, “Regarding mumbling traditionalists I want to say: Am I one of them because I am convinced that the thesis of Pythagoras is still true?”