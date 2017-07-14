Pro-Gay Cardinal Attacks Dubia-Cardinals

Pro-Gay Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, Austria, attacked the Dubia Cardinals, one of them will be buried tomorrow, in front of journalists ahead of a conference in Ireland, reports the Tablet. “That cardinals, who should be the closest collaborators of the pope, try to force him and put pressure on him to give a public response to their publicised letter is absolutely inconvenient behavior.” And, “If they want to have an audience with the pope, then they ask for an audience but they do not publish that they have asked for an audience.” Francis has for months refused to enter into dialogue with these cardinals.Further, Schönborn rejected a criticism by Cardinal Müller who found his interpretation of Amoris Laetitia “unconvincing”. Schönborn replied, “It is my opinion and whether other people share it, is up to them.”