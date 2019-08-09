Burke: "Tremendous Confusion" in Church Produces "Division"

The Church is “in a state of tremendous confusion" and "the fruit of this confusion is division,” Cardinal Raymond Burke told Foxnews.com (August 8).
At the same time, he strongly contradicted voices who claim that he is an "enemy of the Pope" saying that "nothing could be further from the truth.”
"I have never spoken against Pope Francis or spoken disrespectfully of him,” he explained.
Talking about former U.S. vice president Joseph Biden, Burke stressed that "Catholic" pro-abortion politicians may not present themselves to receive Holy Communion "because they are not in communion with Christ.”
That problem captain obvious you point out the problem then you sit back do nothing because it might cause division well too late your boss has already caused a division.
You say SSPX is in division for what for holding on to the true Faith of our fathers
You rode on their coat tails through these troubled times then you have the audacity to say their the problem .
Blind leading the blind you …More
That problem captain obvious you point out the problem then you sit back do nothing because it might cause division well too late your boss has already caused a division.
The Church enemies are not stupid.
Do I call the church?
Just found out a priest in our parish was texting boys! I asked them what happened to Father, they said he was transferred. I believe they keep them in hiding. Not sure so I cannot judge. Very frustrating, I will never leave the church but I remember asking Fr, certain questions. He would say you don't need to come to confession so often, once a year is fine, he was just very much a donkey. I …More
Just found out a priest in our parish was texting boys! I asked them what happened to Father, they said he was transferred. I believe they keep them in hiding. Not sure so I cannot judge. Very frustrating, I will never leave the church but I remember asking Fr, certain questions. He would say you don't need to come to confession so often, once a year is fine, he was just very much a donkey. I know pray for him, I have but what else can we do as lay people?