Burke: "Tremendous Confusion" in Church Produces "Division"

That problem captain obvious you point out the problem then you sit back do nothing because it might cause division well too late your boss has already caused a division.

You say SSPX is in division for what for holding on to the true Faith of our fathers

You rode on their coat tails through these troubled times then you have the audacity to say their the problem .



Blind leading the blind you … More

That problem captain obvious you point out the problem then you sit back do nothing because it might cause division well too late your boss has already caused a division.

You say SSPX is in division for what for holding on to the true Faith of our fathers

You rode on their coat tails through these troubled times then you have the audacity to say their the problem .



Blind leading the blind you would follow a Antipope to hell our lord given you a brain use it, there a contradiction between pre vatican II and post vatican II



40 Antipopes in church history why should this era be so special not have one



The Church enemies are not stupid.