Italy, Hungary, Russia Unite Behind Natural Family

The Austrian broadcasting corporation made a great compliment to the attendees of the congress:3000 mobilized and attracted at least 20-30.000 demonstrators as well as the "organized left wing European Journaille" who fired over the last weeks against the organizers.In reverse it means:The whole idea of this congress is true. If not it would disappear without any ping or pixel (it remembers me the speech in the sanhedrin: if from here it will disappear, if from heaven, no human power would be able to withhold it).