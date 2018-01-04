Clicks944
Bishop Schneider, Pope Has Answered The Dubia
The infamous document of the Buenos Aires bishops which allows Communion for adulterers, denies in practice the divinely revealed truth of the indissolubility of marriage, Bishop Athanasius Schneider has stated.
Talking to rorate-caeli.blogspot.com (December 4), Schneider called it a “sad circumstance” that Francis approved such instructions,
"By this way the Pope gave, in my opinion, directly an [erroneous] answer” to the Dubia.
Picture: Athanasius Schneider, © Monegasque2, CC BY-SA, #newsTadkkdftxl
