U.S. Bishops Donate $240,000 to Promoters of Abortion, Homosexuality

The US bishops have supported the “Coalition on Homelessness” with 240,000 Dollars in four grants since 2010 and have announced to give more.According to LepantoInstitute.org (October 23) the “Coalition on Homelessness” is very vocal about its support for the abortion network Planned Parenthood, birth control, homosexuality, transgenderism, prostitution and drug use.One example of the Coalition's stances is this article’s cover photo taken from the Coalition's StreetSheet.org “celebrating LGBTQ love [fornication].”