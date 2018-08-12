Clicks141
Hungary Abolishes Propagandistic "Gender Studies"
The Hungarian government is going to abolish the non-sensical discipline "gender studies" in its universities, reports thehungaryjournal.com (August 10). "Gender studies" mainly serves as a propaganda-tool for homosexualism.
According to the Ministry of Human Capacities a "gender studies" degree is utterly useless in the country's job market.
The proposed amendment was sent to the two universities concerned at the beginning of the week: Hungary’s biggest state-funded university ELTE and the Central European University.
