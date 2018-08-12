Hungary Abolishes Propagandistic "Gender Studies"

thehungaryjournal.com

The Hungarian government is going to abolish the non-sensical discipline "gender studies" in its universities, reports(August 10). "Gender studies" mainly serves as a propaganda-tool for homosexualism.According to the Ministry of Human Capacities a "gender studies" degree is utterly useless in the country's job market.The proposed amendment was sent to the two universities concerned at the beginning of the week: Hungary’s biggest state-funded university ELTE and the Central European University.