Vatican Is Looking For Information On “Married” Cardinal Elect
Edward Pentin has asked the Vatican Press office to confirm whether it is true that Cardinal elect Bishop Toribio Ticona lived with a concubine and has fathered children.
Writing on Twitter (May 29), Pentin said that he also wanted to know if Pope Francis knew about the story before he named Ticona a Cardinal.
Pentin received the answer that “the Vatican is awaiting more information”.
The pro-abortion and anti-Church Bolivia President Evo Morales wants to be present in Rome when Ticona is created a cardinal.
Picture: Toribio Ticona, © infodecom.net, #newsCrlwepwuci
