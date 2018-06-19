Language
Clicks
282
en.news 1

Burke and Schneider at Catholic Counter-Conference to “World Meeting of Families”

Lumen Fidei, an Irish association of Catholic lay people, organises a conference alternative to the corrupt World Meeting of Families in Dublin (August 21-26).

The conference will take place simultaneously in Ballsbridge, a Dublin neighbourhood.

Among those present are Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Father Thomas Weinandy, Robert Royal and Gerard van den Aardweg.

Cardinal Raymond Burke will adress the conference in a live video.

#newsPotzodygbt
Share Like
More
Write a comment …