Burke and Schneider at Catholic Counter-Conference to “World Meeting of Families”
Lumen Fidei, an Irish association of Catholic lay people, organises a conference alternative to the corrupt World Meeting of Families in Dublin (August 21-26).
The conference will take place simultaneously in Ballsbridge, a Dublin neighbourhood.
Among those present are Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Father Thomas Weinandy, Robert Royal and Gerard van den Aardweg.
Cardinal Raymond Burke will adress the conference in a live video.
