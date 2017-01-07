Clicks48
Müller: The Church is founded on revelation, and not on the magisterium
Cardinal Müller at the presentation of the latest volume of Joseph Ratzinger’s complete works at the Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome; Müller characterized the period following the Second Vatican Council as a "conflict between theology and ideology":
"The expected Pentecostal renewal was replaced by the perspective of a ‘Babylonic’ confession of faith and by the attempt to contradict the thought of the theological school. All of this was not a work of the Holy Spirit because the Holy Spirit always listens to the Church in love and truth. Defecting from faith and counterfeiting faith, and the division from the Church that follows, are fruits of another spirit that is not the Spirit of God."
Cardinal Müller went on to reflect on the importance of Pope Benedict XVII's reference to the "hermeneutic of continuity" to interpret the faith:
"Without a hermeneutic of continuity and of reform, the Church would secularize itself and would turn into something more similar to a humanitarian organization. If this would happen there would be no reason to be part of the Church. The hermeneutic of reform and continuity is nothing more than the hermeneutic of faith as it is testified by the Holy Scripture, that lives in the apostolic tradition interpreted in the authentic way of the magisterium. Certainly, the Church is founded on revelation, and not on the magisterium.”
