Müller: The Church is founded on revelation, and not on the magisterium

The magisterium however is changing revelation.

Vatican Council II interpreted with an irrational premise is a rupture with the magisterium of the past, it is a rupture with the teachings of the Holy Spirit, it is a rupture with Revelation.

He will not interpret Vatican Council II without this irrational premise which produces a non traditional conclusion.He will not interpret Vatican Council II in harmony with Traditiona and Revelation since it will not be politically correct with the Left.